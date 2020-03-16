Nigeria gas explosion: 17 dead, rescue efforts underway | Nigeria News

Rescue efforts are underway in the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos, after a gas pipeline exploded on Sunday resulting in the death of at least 17 people.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, said more than 100 houses had burned down and many people were injured. Trucks, cars and motorcycles were also destroyed by the explosion.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLf0af72b6d2252cd0e29ba35d4e56d52d11% %MINIFYHTMLf0af72b6d2252cd0e29ba35d4e56d52d12%

Farinloye said the explosion was triggered when a truck hit stacked gas bottles at a gas processing plant near a pipeline in the Abule-Ado area of ​​Lagos.

"We are recovering bodies as we speak and putting them in bags," said local Red Cross official Adebola Kolawale. "We have a school here, and it's a residential area. And we also have a trade fair here.

As a crowd watched, rescuers attempted to remove debris from a girls' boarding school attended by more than 250 students.

The school principal died in the explosion, as did a couple and their two children who lived nearby.

The impact of the explosion was so strong that it caused "the collapse of nearby houses and damage to a pipeline," according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement Sunday, described the incident as a national tragedy. He sent his condolences to the families of the victims and to the state of Lagos.

Oil and pipeline explosions are common in Nigeria, where, despite the country's multi-billion dollar oil and gas industry, most people live in poverty.

Fires and explosions often occur when people attempt to extract fuel from pipelines and as a result of accidents involving fuel tankers on poorly maintained roads.

In July, at least 45 people died and more than 100 were injured in central Nigeria when a gasoline tanker truck exploded when people gathered to extract fuel.

The truck overturned near the stores as it traveled through the town of Ahumbe in Benue state.