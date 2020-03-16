Nicki Minaj's husband lifts his Internet use restrictions

Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in his native New York in 1995, is awaiting trial for failing to register as a sex offender in California.
Nicki MinajHis husband has been granted permission to use the Internet while awaiting trial for not registering as a sex offender in California.
Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in his native New York in 1995, turned himself in to authorities on March 4 after he was charged by the U.S. Marshal with the crime.
The 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, but was prohibited from connecting online without the approval of a supervisor as part of his release.
He filed a request for internet restrictions to be lifted, and on Monday (March 16), his wish was officially granted by a judge, TMZ reports.
Petty became a California resident last summer (19) after moving cross-country with Minaj, whom she married in October.
He will have to be tried for not registering his status as a sex offender next month (April).
He previously served nearly four years in a New York prison for the sexual assault.