Nicki Minaj's husband lifts his Internet use restrictions

Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in his native New York in 1995, is awaiting trial for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Nicki MinajHis husband has been granted permission to use the Internet while awaiting trial for not registering as a sex offender in California.

Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in his native New York in 1995, turned himself in to authorities on March 4 after he was charged by the U.S. Marshal with the crime.

The 41-year-old man pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, but was prohibited from connecting online without the approval of a supervisor as part of his release.

He filed a request for internet restrictions to be lifted, and on Monday (March 16), his wish was officially granted by a judge, TMZ reports.

Petty became a California resident last summer (19) after moving cross-country with Minaj, whom she married in October.

He will have to be tried for not registering his status as a sex offender next month (April).

He previously served nearly four years in a New York prison for the sexual assault.