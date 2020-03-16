Nicki Minaj's husband awaits the judge's approval in the application for Internet use

%MINIFYHTML925b798e4922d05a2a754a4fda9bd80011% %MINIFYHTML925b798e4922d05a2a754a4fda9bd80012%

Kenneth Petty, who turned himself in for not registering as a sex offender in California, is awaiting trial in April after pleading guilty to the federal crime.

Nicki MinajKenneth Petty's husband pleaded with a California judge to allow him to use the Internet, after he was banned due to his pending criminal case.

Petty was caught in legal trouble when the 41-year-old man, who was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in his native New York in 1995, turned himself in to authorities on March 4 after he was accused by US Marshals of do not register. As a sex offender after his move to California with Minaj last summer (July 2019).

He pleaded not guilty to the federal crime and was released on bail, but while awaiting his April trial, Petty asked a judge to allow him to use the Internet, which prohibits the terms of his pre-trial release.

Petty is currently unable to use the web without the approval of a supervisor, and according to documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors have already accepted Kenneth's request, meaning it is up to the judge to sign the matter.

Petty, who married the rapper from "Starships" in October, served nearly four years in a New York prison for the sexual assault.

His undocumented status in California had been initially reported in November, when he was detained by traffic police in Beverly Hills.

At the time, he was arrested and charged by local officials, but the state case against him was dropped to allow federal authorities to continue the charge at a higher level, according to a Pitchfork report.