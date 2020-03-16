NHL reportedly considering 24-team playoff format

%MINIFYHTMLda74fa59b94ca3ae25b9043f3951929a11% %MINIFYHTMLda74fa59b94ca3ae25b9043f3951929a12%

With the NHL currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), no one is sure how the league will handle the rest of the season once play resumes.

The league announced Monday thatAlthough they have told players they can return to their team's out-of-town homes, they hope to have the training grounds open in early May. An option rumored for the rest of the season, when the NHL returns, would give some teams an unexpected lifesaver.

According to Sport-Express writer Igor EronkoThe NHL is considering a modified 24-team playoff format that would add eight more teams to the regular 16 who make it to the postseason. TSN's Darren Dreger later confirmed that at least one team considers him a "strong option."

I know of a team that considers this to be a good option. The NHL Scheduler is working on literally every option and NHL clubs are also submitting creative ideas. https://t.co/axdYu6KE8V – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 16, 2020

Presumably, the format would include an equal number of teams from each conference, meaning there would be 12 representatives from the East and 12 from the West.

That number is not as random as it sounds. Based on the current standings, it would mean that each team with a playoff mathematical chance would make it to the postseason. It makes some sense, given that it would be unfair to eliminate teams if they are still theoretically eligible for the postseason.

Surprisingly, that would mean the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks, who sit 12th in their respective conferences, would win tiebreaker spots. According to Hockey-Reference.com, the Canadiens' current playoff chances are 0.1 percent, while the Blackhawks are 2.5 percent.

It would be a good deal for the eight teams that are currently out there watching and a miracle for Montreal and Chicago. The Central Division would also make history by sending each of their teams to the postseason.

There will likely be a preliminary round of playoff games between the bottom teams to reduce the field to standard 16. The top teams, possibly the three leaders of each division, are expected to get a break until after that point. .

These are the 24 teams that would reach the postseason in that format:

Eastern Conference

Metropolitan Division

1. Capitals of Washington

2. Philadelphia Flyers

3. Pittsburgh Penguins

4. Carolina Hurricanes

5. Columbus Blue Jackets

6. New York Islanders

7. New York Rangers

Atlantic division

1. Boston Bruins

2. Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Toronto Maple Leafs

4. Florida Panthers

5. Montreal Canadiens

Western conference

Central division

1. St. Louis Blues

2. Colorado avalanche

3. Dallas Stars

4. Jets Winnipeg

5. Nashville Predators

6. Minnesota Wild

7. Chicago Blackhawks

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights

2. Edmonton Oilers

3. Calgary Flames

4. Vancouver Canucks

5. Arizona Coyotes