NHL and coronavirus: players post messages asking fans to follow recommendations on social media

The NHL season is currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

As social distancing has become the norm and North American cities are blocked, gamers have turned to social media to speak to fans. They remind fans that while not having hockey sucks, and they miss the game, it's important to be vigilant in stopping the spread of the virus.

Here's a look at some of the messages from across the NHL:

These moments are missing but this is bigger than hockey! Make sure you take care of yourself and others! Stay safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5NT9uOXFbF – Mika Zibanejad (@MikaZibanejad) March 15, 2020

That week. Life as we know it has changed. Let's take care of each other. Stay home and limit your exposure to keep yourself and members of your community safe. – Blake Wheeler (@BiggieFunke) March 16, 2020