Home Sports NHL and coronavirus: how players spend their time without hockey

NHL and coronavirus: how players spend their time without hockey

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>NHL and coronavirus: how players spend their time without hockey
%MINIFYHTML09de735e1673f01b98f4a02cbc90939011% %MINIFYHTML09de735e1673f01b98f4a02cbc90939012%

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has paused the NHL season for now.

%MINIFYHTML09de735e1673f01b98f4a02cbc90939013%%MINIFYHTML09de735e1673f01b98f4a02cbc90939014%

Monday, the league told the players They could go home and leave the city where their team plays if they so choose. The statement also noted that NHL expects to conduct training camp in approximately 45 days and then restart the season soon after.

%MINIFYHTML09de735e1673f01b98f4a02cbc90939015% %MINIFYHTML09de735e1673f01b98f4a02cbc90939016%

Whether that can happen or not, players are finding a way, some creative ways, to pass the time.

MORE: Players Post Messages Asking Fans To Follow Recommendations On Social Media

Here's a look at what some NHL players are doing without hockey.

MORE: NHL is reportedly considering 24-team playoff format

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©