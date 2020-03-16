NHL and coronavirus: how players spend their time without hockey

%MINIFYHTML09de735e1673f01b98f4a02cbc90939011% %MINIFYHTML09de735e1673f01b98f4a02cbc90939012%

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has paused the NHL season for now.

Monday, the league told the players They could go home and leave the city where their team plays if they so choose. The statement also noted that NHL expects to conduct training camp in approximately 45 days and then restart the season soon after.

Whether that can happen or not, players are finding a way, some creative ways, to pass the time.

Here's a look at what some NHL players are doing without hockey.

Afternoon talks with dad https://t.co/QSmEWNoohR pic.twitter.com/Au7NUUMpQi – Garnet Hathaway (@GarnetHathaway) March 16, 2020

That's how stupid you look buying 100 rolls of toilet paper. Come practice social distancing with me tonight at 8pm (cst) at https://t.co/0xoC7gyNyg. pic.twitter.com/Aqge98fgvI – JT Brown (@ JTBrown23) March 15, 2020

Room in my squad. Gang Controller. LFG! 👊🏻 🎮 https://t.co/s5tDbmiS6r – Ryan Strome (@ strome18) March 16, 2020

The boys stay working ⚽️ (via IG / artemiypanarin) pic.twitter.com/aJXhpbKMkm – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 15, 2020

Looking for more? Here are Braden's recent readings! His favorites are The Art of Fielding, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, and Ham on Rye. 📚 pic.twitter.com/swKp8KbRDE – Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) March 16, 2020

There are no days off! pic.twitter.com/DoYx0GOIAF – Matt Calvert (@ mattcalvert11) March 15, 2020

Artemi Panarin holding an aviary like it's the Stanley Cup is exactly what we all need today 🤣 (via IG / artemiypanarin) pic.twitter.com/0JvK5Tnfxj – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 15, 2020