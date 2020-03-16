NFL Players Ratify New CBA; 17 Game Season, Extended Playoffs – Up News Info San Francisco

(Up News Info Sports) – The National Soccer League will have 10 years of peace at work.

The players voted to approve the proposed CBA on Saturday night. The new CBA will take effect from 2021 and run until 2030. A simple majority of players needs to vote "yes,quot; for the proposed deal to go through. The final vote was 1,019-959, the NFLPA released in a statement. There are approximately 2,500 players in the players union, so it is estimated that 79.1% of the players voted in the CBA.

Under the proposed CBA, the NFL will increase the season to 17 games (from 16) and the addition of an additional team to the playoffs at each conference. The 14-team playoffs would have the best seed winning a first-round goodbye, while the No. 2 to No. 7 seed would play Wild-Card Weekend. The expanded playoff is expected to begin in 2020. The salary cap will be $ 198.2 million per club by 2020.