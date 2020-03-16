After discussions with the NFLPA, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday night postponements to the league's offseason activities in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Based on the latest guidance provided by top health officials and in consultation with the NFLPA and our medical advisors and those of the union, we believe this is the proper way to protect the health of our players, staff and our communities." Goodell said in a sentence.

The league and union established several rules, effective immediately.

* The start of the low season programs is postponed on April 6 (new coaches) and April 20 (returning coaches). The league and union "will meet periodically and re-evaluate the public health situation to determine an appropriate start date."

The NFL divides a team's offseason into three "phases." The final segment is 10 voluntary organized team activities (OTA) trainings and a three-day mandatory mini-camp in early and mid-June. Those are also in doubt and it is entirely possible that 2020 may be a repeat of 2011, when a lockout canceled any soccer activity up to training camp.

* The league year will begin as scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday but with conditions.

Teams may not bring a free agent player to their premises for a visit or to meet in a neutral location. Members of a club's medical staff may not travel anywhere to perform a physical examination of a free agent player.

The league and union are developing protocols to give clubs the opportunity to review a free-agent player's medical records in the player's hometown or other nearby location.

* All team facilities will be closed to players for at least the next two weeks, except for those players undergoing team supervised rehabilitation and treatment.