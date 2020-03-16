NFL free agency degrees 2020: live analysis of every free agent who signs and trades

%MINIFYHTMLea9ad81b6cc163bde89c398356699b4b11% %MINIFYHTMLea9ad81b6cc163bde89c398356699b4b12%

The NFL's free agency and bargaining period are here for 2020 with the league's new year taking effect on Wednesday, though several players remain out of the market, either re-signed or tagged by the franchise for their teams. Many others are ready to change teams, either by signing or being changed to another team.

As the news unfolds, Sporting News will provide the latest analysis of the top NFL moves here.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2020:

Ranking of the 50 best players, transfer tracking

Cowboys franchise marks QB Dak Prescott at $ 33 million

Grade A

The Cowboys needed to get their place before the tag's deadline. Although it looks like Prescott and the team should have already reached an agreement, this gives the summer time to give them their long-term agreement. It is his unquestionable QB franchise for many more seasons. Dallas simply obtained an extension of the extension until July 15.

Vikings extend QB Kirk Cousins ​​for two seasons until 2022

Grade A

Cousins ​​is coming off an exceptional playoff season and was worthy of securing his future in Minnesota beyond the 2020 season. The Vikings couldn't afford to mess around with rumors that the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan may have more. interest in signing Cousins ​​next offseason.

The Titans re-sign QB Ryan Tannehill for 4 years, $ 118 million

Grade b

Tannehill proved to be a perfect fit for the Titans' offense once he replaced Marcus Mariota thanks to his strong passing game and athleticism. Keeping that intact was better than seeking outside holp in free agency or in the draft. The price was high, including the guaranteed $ 62 million, but it can still give you many more solid years at the age of 32.

Browns Accept Terms With TE Austin Hooper

Grade A

The Falcons couldn't afford to keep Hooper, and the Browns won a bidding war for him by making him the new highest-paid tight end in the NFL. This is a great choice given the friendly nature of Kevin Stefanski and Hooper's offense being much more reliable and durable than David Njoku. Hooper fits very well as a top-three target for Baker Mayfield behind Odell Bekcham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, especially given the team's limited depth.

RB Derrick Henry Titans franchise at $ 12.4 million

Grade A

They were unwilling to let the most dominant running back and reigning NFL champion walk and drain the blood of their offense. It was an obvious label once Tannehill was locked up. Henry will eventually make around $ 15- $ 16 million a season when the long-term deal falls this summer, matching or exceeding what the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott got.

Ravens trade for Jaguars DE Calais Campbell for fifth round pick

Grade A

The Jaguars needed to create some salary space to try to keep their much younger teammate, Yannick Ngakuoe, after labeling him with the franchise, so they were forced to move to Campbell before his 34-year season. The Ravens will try to get a revival of Terrell Suggs at the end of the career of a five-time Pro Bowler and current Walter Payton, Man of the Year. They needed this extra presence of urgency even after tagging Matthew Judon.

DT franchise chief Chris Jones at $ 16.1 million

Grade A

The Chiefs have enough room to keep Jones and they also work on that extension for Patrick Mahomes. Jones is indispensable to his defense and is almost as key to his chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Colts re-sign LT Anthony Castonzo for 2 years, $ 33 million

Grade A-

Castonzo hinted at possible retirement at age 31, but returns to keep intact one of the NFL's strongest offensive lines from left to right. It's a vital piece of pass projection, as the Colts seek to improve the quarterback over Jacoby Brissett.

The franchisors of the chargers TE Hunter Henry to $ 10.6 million

Grade A

Henry is one of the league's most impactful youngsters to receive tight ends and with wide limited depth, he is a third key offensive target for whoever replaces Philip Rivers as a quarterback, there with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The price was too good not to easily bring it back, even with its concern for durability.

Steelers franchise label OLB Bud Dupree at $ 15.8 million

Grade b

Dupree had a personal record of 11.5 sacks last season and might have been difficult to replace, but the Steelers are a bit limited and could have let him walk and find a replacement right in the draft. However, they decided not to waste time with their pass-rush mojo.

Bengals WR A.J. franchise tag Green at $ 18 million

Grade: C

Green missed all last season with an ankle injury and is entering his 32-year season. Although presumably he will remain a key veteran target for Joe Burrow, $ 18 million is a lot to invest in an old and recovering player, despite his pedigree and high level of success in the past.

Patriots franchise tag Joe Thuney at $ 15 million

Grade A

This was surprising as everyone expected New England to let Thuney walk with limited space on the lid, especially if he could possibly bring Tom Brady back. But Thuney is an absolute force and an asset that keeps the strength of the Patriots' power play intact.

RB Kenyan Drake, Cardinals transition label, at $ 8.5 million

Grade b

Arizona made the questionable midseason trade for Drake, only to see him take control of the backcourt and take off as an explosive and productive runner in the Kliff Kingsbury scheme after being underused in Miami. The Cardinals are also caught up with David Johnson and he drops them a letter.

The Buccaneers franchise, OLB Shaquil Barrett, at $ 15.8 million

Grade A

The Bucs robbed Barrett in free agency last year when he moved from the Broncos. He led the league with 19.5 sacks, excelling in Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. He was worthy of going from negotiating to splurging, as he only turned 28 in November.

Ravens OLB Mathew Judon with $ 15.8 million tag

Grade b

Judon was clearly Baltimore's best pass runner in 2019 with a total of 9.5 sacks while playing and starting a total of 16 games for the first time. However, relative to Barrett, the Ravens don't get the same investment for the tag.

Broncos S franchise Justin Simmons at $ 11.4 million

Grade A

Simmons was a gaming beast in 2019 and, as it always is with securities, it comes with a relative sale price when tied to the franchise tag. He is the glue to his high school with his prolific coverage and tackle.

Patriots re-sign S Devin McCourty for 2 years, $ 23 million

Grade A

The Patirots were facing a big drop from the versatile deck man if they hadn't re-signed him after another strong season. He's still playing at a high level in his 33-year season and his leadership is important, a reason the team had no trouble retaining longtime special teams Matthew Slater, either.

Jaguars franchise label DE Yannick Ngakuoe at $ 19.3 million

Grade: C

Ngakuoe really doesn't want to stay in Jacksonville and it has to hurt more than they parted ways with Campbell to separate the bookends from Todd Wash's 4-3. Jacksonville should think about changing it, because they may not sign the bid anyway and walk out the door in 2021.

Vikings franchise tag S Anthony Harris at $ 11 million

Grade A

Minnesota got aggressive with other defensive cuts (Linval Joseph, Xavier Rhodes) and a major Cousins ​​rearrangement to ensure it had enough room to keep Harris roaming and making big plays alongside Harrison Smith in high school. Again, like Simmons, the price was too favorable not to bring him back to a key position for Mike Zimmer's defense.

Texans re-sign CB Bradley Roby for 3 years, $ 36 million

Grade b

Houston had all kinds of cornering issues in 2019 and had to shake things up, but Roby was a stabilizing force after coming from the Broncos. It's a little pricey for his services, but the Texans didn't want to waste time and further weaken the position before the draft.

Redskins franchise tag G Brandon Scherff at $ 14.8 million

Grade b

There is nothing wrong with valuing Scherff's strengths as a career blocker because few interior linemen have been so consistently good in every respect. But to rebuild Washington, saving and investing elsewhere might have made a little more sense.

Giants DE Leonard Williams franchise with $ 17.4 million

Grade: C

The Giants had to do this after swapping multiple picks to get him out of the Jets the last half of the season. Williams is a solid player for his 3-4 scheme, but he was very short of spectacular during his short season. They are paying him thinking he will do more with extra help in a better group for new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Broncos trade for Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye for the fourth round selection

Grade: C

They didn't give up too much, that's good. But Bouye really declined with his coverage skills to be more of an average corner relative to his salary. If Chris Harris Jr. is not re-signed, this feels like a downgrade.

Packers sign RT Rick Wagner

Grade: C

The Packers had to go here knowing that they will not stay with Bryan Bulaga. Wagner is coming off a bad season with rival Lions and is a definitive overall downgrade.

Packers sign ILB Christian Kirksey for 2 years, $ 16 million

Grade: D

The Packers are downgraded again knowing they must replace Blake Martinez in free agency. After a bad season with the Browns, it's a far-away consolation prize after the team appears to be more locked into the Rams' Cory Litttleton.