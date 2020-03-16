NFL Draft On Time In Las Vegas – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML851bd72e38ac5eab7d02deeb74dfa6cc11% %MINIFYHTML851bd72e38ac5eab7d02deeb74dfa6cc12%

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL will proceed with its draft, but with no public events next month in Las Vegas. However, it is not yet clear if the draft itself will take place in the city.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that the draft will take place on April 23-25 ​​as scheduled, but a modified format is still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its place or format.

"In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and the guidance of medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the city of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans," the league said in a release.

The NFL says it is exploring "innovative options,quot; on how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.

"This decision reflects our highest priority: the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said Goodell. "While this result is disappointing for both the NFL and the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future draft of the NFL, as well as assess opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl. "

Next year's draft is scheduled for Cleveland, and the 2022 draft has not been awarded, although Los Angeles has been considered the favorite. Kansas City has the 2023 draft.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

The extravaganza the NFL planned for Las Vegas included closing a portion of the Strip and using Caesars Palace and the lake in front of the Bellagio hotel. It would have had a great fan-watching area for procedures and concerts.

There would also have been the NFL Draft Experience where fans would participate in interactive games, watch the Vince Lombardi Trophy, attend autograph sessions with players and former NFL players.

The NFL began moving the draft in 2015, going to Chicago for two years, then to Philadelphia, then to Dallas and Nashville. Most cities in the league, particularly those that are unlikely to host a Super Bowl, have shown interest in hosting it.

As for next month, nothing is certain. A good guess would be that the teams will make their selections remotely from their cities, and a central studio could be used for television presentations.