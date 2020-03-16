NFL Draft 2020 Moves Forward Amid Coronavirus Crisis | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLdadcef6619f213faf97e3350fc0133b211% %MINIFYHTMLdadcef6619f213faf97e3350fc0133b212%









Sky's Richard Graves reacts to news that NFL Draft will take place next month, but with public events in Las Vegas banned

The NFL Draft 2020 will go ahead despite the current coronavirus crisis, but in a modified format without public assistance.

The NFL has announced that the selection of club players will continue as scheduled from April 23 to 25 and will be televised, although exactly how the process will work has not yet been decided.

However, the public events of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas next month will not take place.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said: "This decision reflects our highest priority: the health and safety of all fans and citizens.

"While this result is disappointing for both the NFL and the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft, as well as assess opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl. "

Pending the evolution of the current coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL season will kick off on September 10 with the Start Game, which is expected to host Super Bowl defending champion LIV Kansas City Chiefs.

The season will conclude with Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.