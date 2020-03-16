Newcastle Eagles beat Solent Kestrels in overtime to win the BBL Trophy | NBA News

Newcastle Eagles won the BBL Trophy final in a dramatic way with a 96-94 win over Solent Kestrels in overtime.

Game leaders Newcastle Eagles Points: Rahmon Fletcher – 29

Assists: CJ Gettys – 7

Rebounds: CJ Gettys – 17 Kestrel Solent Points: Elliott Sentance – 26

Assists: Elliot Dadds – 6

Rebounds: Travis Charles – 10

Newcastle's plans were littered on Saturday when three American players, Mike Morsell, Nick Schlitzer and Sade Hussein, left the club and flew home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Ian MacLeod's team sought a comfortable victory when he moved to a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, only for his lower league opponents, the first team in Division 1 of the National Basketball League in reach the final, to organize a brilliant counterattack and snatch the lead.

The Kestrels returned to the fourth, taking the lead 83-82 after scoring eight in a row, with Ian Smith hitting the last four of those, before tying the game with a Trayvonn Wright dunk with 4.5 seconds remaining.

There was little to separate the teams in the extra period, as the leader changed hands six times. The defining moment came in the last minute when Drew Lasker grabbed an offensive rebound and gave Newcastle a 95-94 lead again with 57 seconds to play.

Wright also had a shot at Solent's hero at the end of five minutes of overtime with his side behind 95-94, but he missed the vital double pointer.

Kestrels had a chance to win it, but Wright left his two long range shorts and Darius Defoe grabbed the rebound before freezing the game on the line.

Among the many heroic performances for short-handed eagles, CJ Gettys claimed the MVP award after a monstrous 21-point, 17-rebound and seven-assist run, with the seven-footer playing over 40 minutes of basketball.

There were great performances from the three Eagles veterans, with Rahmon Fletcher leading all scorers with 29 points, while Defoe had a double double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, with Lasker coming off the bench to be instrumental at key moments, scoring seven points. and catch 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.

"This is the drama that people want, and what an ending it should be," said Eagles head coach MacLeod. "Great credit to Solent; they have really shocked some people and had a fantastic season."

Reflecting on a war of attrition, MacLeod added particular praise for Defoe, the most decorated player in BBL Trophy history.

"My boys dug and they had nothing left in the tank, so I am very, very happy. Darius Defoe has been here for 17 years, and we hope he will rise to the occasion."

"All the time we keep saying after the first quarter that there are only 30 minutes left of the season, 20 minutes left at halftime, 10 minutes left, five minutes left."

"Keep pushing, this is our season right now, and you can see what it means to them."

