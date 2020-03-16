New cases of coronavirus in Turkey with 12 positive results during the night | Turkey News

Turkey identified 12 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, with a total of 18, representing the largest daily increase since the country announced its first case last week.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Monday that two of the new cases were related to the first case reported in the country, while seven had traveled from Europe and three from the United States.

On Sunday, the country's Interior Ministry announced the temporary closure of bars and nightclubs in its 81 provinces at a time to curb the spread of the virus.

Last Wednesday, Turkey became the last major economy to report an outbreak after taking what the World Health Organization (WHO) described as "vigilant,quot; measures to delay it.

Since then, the government has stepped up measures to stop the spread of the virus, closing schools and universities, organizing spectator-free sporting events, and stopping flights to many countries.

Turkey has also established quarantine sites for more than 10,300 people returning from pilgrimages to Islam.& # 39;s holy places in Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, Koca expressed the government's concern about new cases that could go unnoticed and asked citizens to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning from abroad.

"Passing the health screening tests does not mean that it does not carry any risk," the Daily Sabah newspaper said, as quoted as saying.