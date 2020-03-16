New AirPods leaked, but coronavirus could delay Apple launch – BGR

%MINIFYHTML11097a3694c727c721cebf9ef96e578d11% %MINIFYHTML11097a3694c727c721cebf9ef96e578d12%

Apple's AirPods could be updated soon, according to a new report from Taiwan, although the coronavirus pandemic could affect the launch of the product.

It is unclear what kind of new AirPods Apple is preparing to launch. Previous reports referred to the next release as "AirPods Pro Lite,quot;, suggesting a lower price for the new pair of AirPods with active noise cancellation.

Pricing and availability details for the rumored new AirPods have yet to be leaked, and Apple continues to sell three versions of AirPods in stores at this time.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Apple may have closed all of its retail stores outside of China, canceled the rumored March press event, and transformed WWDC 2020 into an online-only event, but the company is still expected to reveal new products this month. Powerbeats 4 is now official at $ 149, marking the first new Apple release of the month. Apple is also expected to silently announce a new generation of iPad Pro, new MacBooks, and new AirPods. Many reports said earlier this year that Apple would soon release a version called "AirPods Pro Lite,quot; of its popular wireless headphones, without providing details on the Lite model. Now, a new rumor says that suppliers could be ready to manufacture the new AirPods, but the COVID-19 outbreak could affect sales.

A Digitimes report (via MacRumors) says parts suppliers are more concerned with the new coronavirus pandemic affecting demand than the supply chain. The report does not mention the name of the new AirPods product, and refers to it only as the "next AirPods series,quot;. Apple currently sells three different models of AirPods, starting at $ 159 (AirPods) and up to $ 249 (AirPods Pro).

%MINIFYHTML11097a3694c727c721cebf9ef96e578d13% %MINIFYHTML11097a3694c727c721cebf9ef96e578d14%

Regular AirPods come in two options when it comes to the case type, including wired charging and wireless charging. Then there is the AirPods Pro with a new design, as well as additional features, including active noise cancellation support. At first glance, it would seem that the AirPods Pro Lite would not take place in this line unless they displace the $ 199 AirPods with wireless charging case. However, that is just speculation.

%MINIFYHTML11097a3694c727c721cebf9ef96e578d15% %MINIFYHTML11097a3694c727c721cebf9ef96e578d16%

Apple surprised fans with the new Powerbeats 4 headphones, which cost $ 50 less than the Powerbeats 3 model but offer better specs, including an additional three hours of battery life and a "Pro,quot; design. The AirPods Pro Lite could be placed along those lines.

Coronavirus or not, it's no secret that AirPods are Apple's best new product in years, and they are always in high demand. Everyone in the industry has followed Apple's lead, and there are plenty of AirPods alternatives, with almost every smartphone vendor producing AirPods-like headsets. Launching an even cheaper version of AirPods would make perfect sense to Apple.

Image source: Fadhli Adnan / Shutterstock