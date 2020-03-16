Nepal makes yoga compulsory for schoolchildren

KATHMANDU, Nepal – A group of Nepalese teenagers sat cross-legged at Bagmati boarding school, palms up, eyes closed, sinking to the ground with each breath.
An instructor began walking students through vigorous meditation and physical exercises, culminating in a series of head and shoulder supports.
"Yoga really helped me take care of myself," said Abhiyan Bhatta, 15, who said he struggled with knee problems for years before signing up for school yoga classes in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. "I have healed my pain."
That was an elective class, but yoga will soon be more than an extracurricular activity in Nepal. Next month, when the new academic term begins, this small country in the Himalayas will become the first in the world to make it a mandatory subject throughout the country.
Hundreds of thousands of primary and secondary students sign up for a new weekly yoga course. Along with math, science, the Nepalese language, and English, the revised curriculum will teach students about the history of yogic thought, along with lessons on Ayurveda and naturopathy, a type of alternative medicine that promotes self-healing.
"Yoga is our ancient science," Giriraj Mani Pokhrel, Nepal's minister of education, said in an interview. "We want students to learn it, and we believe this is the right time."
School yoga programs have become popular worldwide. In the United States, hundreds of public schools allot time for students to practice deep breathing techniques and stress reduction exercises. In India, Nepal's neighbor and birthplace of yoga, some government universities and schools already require students to take such courses, although it is not a national policy.
But the new yoga requirement in Nepal has drawn criticism in a region where the exercises are seen as inscribed with religious and ideological significance, and increasingly intertwined with the rise of Hindu nationalism.
Muslim groups have resisted singing "Om,quot;, a sacred sound in Hinduism, or making the sun salutation, which they say violates the monotheistic nature of Islam.
In India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has pushed a Hindu agenda, sun salutations and chants in Sanskrit are regular features of military-style exercises carried out by Hindu nationalist groups. Daily shakhas, as the drills are known, were designed to nurture a pan-Indian "national consciousness,quot;.
The far right has yet to find the same foothold in Nepal, a secular democracy with a large Hindu majority. Nepal is caught between India and China, who often disagree, and diplomacy is complicated.
Although Nepal has traditionally been close to India, in recent years, Chinese investors have injected millions of dollars into the country. Under Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Nepal has moved away from dependence on India, despite close cultural and religious ties.
Still, Nepali Muslim activists said they would protest the mandatory yoga course if students were to salute the sun, a sequence of 12 poses dedicated to the Hindu god Surya, which government officials said was part of the new plan for studies. And school administrators said they were still trying to figure out how the course would work in practice.
The country has few qualified yoga instructors, they said, and the government did not consult teachers before announcing the new class, which will replace physical activities and games like "hide the scarf.
"Making anything mandatory that relates to a particular religion is against the spirit of the Constitution," said Nazrul Hussein, former president of the Muslim Federation of Nepal. "We cannot salute the sun and they must not link religion with health."
Nepalese officials noted that the government that changed the curriculum is led by the Communist Party of Nepal, not by hardline Hindus. They noted that only fourth through eighth grade students would have to take the yoga class, and said their focus was to promote an active lifestyle. Older students may take the course as an optional subject.
Ganesh Bhattarai, director of the Nepal Curriculum Development Center, the government body that designed the class, said it was not intended to favor any particular religion. Singing "Om,quot; is not part of the course, and students can skip the sun salutation if they feel uncomfortable, he said.
"This course is for mass education," he said. "Content against any religion is edited."
Some students said they were ready for the new addition to their school day.
When the yoga lesson ended at Bagmati boarding school, the approximately 30 students adjusted their uniforms, scribbled on notebooks, and tied their shoes.
"I am very excited about this class," said Shristi Tamang, a 14-year-old student. "Yoga is the art of living."
Rajneesh Bhandari reported from Kathmandu and Kai Schultz from New Delhi.