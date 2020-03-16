Nepal makes yoga compulsory for schoolchildren

KATHMANDU, Nepal – A group of Nepalese teenagers sat cross-legged at Bagmati boarding school, palms up, eyes closed, sinking to the ground with each breath.

An instructor began walking students through vigorous meditation and physical exercises, culminating in a series of head and shoulder supports.

"Yoga really helped me take care of myself," said Abhiyan Bhatta, 15, who said he struggled with knee problems for years before signing up for school yoga classes in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. "I have healed my pain."