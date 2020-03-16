NeNe Leakes is ready to put his foot on Kenia Moore in this RHOA clip – Watch it here

Yesterday, a new episode of RHOA aired, and many teaser clips were circulating online before. The Shade Room shared a clip in which fans could clearly see that NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore reached a point where NeNe seemed to be really close to putting their feet on Kenya.

Check out the clip below to see what happened between the RHOA ladies and be sure to watch the full episode.

Someone said, "Nene needs to grow up," and another follower criticized the women's behavior: "Isn't this behavior horrible? I stopped watching this when they were teenagers." I can't believe this is still on TV.

Someone exclaimed that Porsha Williams is amazing, and another follower said: ‘it is! Her vibe is great, and even without makeup, she's so pretty and her body is pounding! "

Another follower said makeup does wonders, and one follower posted, "I'm sure even without makeup she is beautiful like you and me." I know I carry five things and I still look bomb without it. I'm sure you do too. "

Someone else said, "Kenya scared."

A follower posted this: "No, I wasn't afraid of being ready to press charges!"

A fan asked: ‘What are the signs that I was scared in that scene? I didn't see it, maybe you can point it out to me. I didn't even see her shiver a little bit. "

One of Kenya's staunch fans said, "Hell, no girl, the queen, is not afraid of ANYONE."

Speaking of Kenya, the other day, he shared some beautiful looks from RHOA that amazed his fans. He was asking them to choose their favorite, and they got excited about all of them.

In other news, Kenya hit the headlines these days once again after it shared a new clip with Brooklyn Daly.



