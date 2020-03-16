Neil Reynolds: signing Jameis Winston would be a gamble | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML548bf7263ddcec0fe822d1d6efd0a03311% %MINIFYHTML548bf7263ddcec0fe822d1d6efd0a03312%

"This is a guy with supreme talent. The talent in the arm is there, but sometimes he loses his mind."







Jameis Winston led the NFL in passing yards last season with 5,109

Jameis Winston and Phillip Rivers are two of the great quarterbacks still on the market when the NFL Free Agency begins: Neil Reynolds is evaluating his future.

I know that speaking to Bruce Arians, people from that organization are frustrated by turnovers. This is a guy who has supreme talent. The talent in the arm is there, but sometimes he loses his mind.

He threw for more than 5,000 yards last year, had more than 30 touchdowns but more than 30 interceptions. His last pitch of the season was an interception return for a touchdown by the other team that led to a loss for the Buccaneers.

His head is gone. When put under pressure, it tries to do too much. There's a lot of talent there, but I think the Bucs are tired of it. I think they are going to sideline him and I think Jameis, ridiculous considering the yardage and touchdowns, might have to take a backup job for 2020 and reinvent himself.

But, you are what you are after so many years in the league. He's made mistake after mistake since he entered the NFL in 2015. Is he ever going to get out of it? We don't know. I think Bruce Arians has run out of patience.

Will a big contender franchise take a chance on it?

It would be a gamble. Maybe you sit behind another veteran? I think Jameis Winston's perfect place would be the Pittsburgh Steelers. I think they have a very, very good team. Can they become contenders again next year or maybe the following year?

Learn a little behind Ben Roethlisberger, who in his youth was a Bruce Arians quarterback and a guy who trusted his athletic ability. He didn't think too much about the game, but he learned how to become a quarterback who became one of the best in the league. So I think Jameis sitting behind & # 39; Big Ben & # 39; for a year it would be good for him.

What's next for Philip Rivers?

Philip Rivers spent 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers

He moved from the Chargers, they got away from him, probably the most important thing. He has some TV job offers, but I don't think he's finished playing.

I think the best place for Philip Rivers would be the Indianapolis Colts. I think the Colts are a team on the right track: They are building and they are not far from being a contender.

Last year they wobbled with Andrew Luck's late retirement. They have important, possibly the best offensive line in the NFL. A really strong offensive line for them to protect Rivers, who is now really still at this stage in his career, was never a very mobile athletic quarterback anyway.

For Rivers, it's all about intelligence and taking apart a defense, he can still do it, but he must be protected. So I'd like to see Rivers go to the Colts.

It is going to be difficult for some of these older quarterbacks because it has become a young and athletic league of quarterbacks. You think of Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, they're all a world away from Tom Brady, Rivers, and Drew Brees.

