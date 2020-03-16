Needs soar as COVID-19 pandemic hits, Minnie's food pantry sees 20% increase in demand – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Minnie’s Food Pantry is experiencing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with a 20% increase in clientele.

The nonprofit generally sees an average of 5,000 people per month. But that number is increasing as small businesses experience fewer and fewer customers, school and store closings running out of basic necessities, and vital food components.

In addition to the increase in families needing assistance, volunteer groups are canceling in support of social distancing and many companies are no longer supporting outside activities to protect the health of their staff.

%MINIFYHTML170633e1d8c1171c47fc434b648ca38111% %MINIFYHTML170633e1d8c1171c47fc434b648ca38112%

Donations are decreasing for the organization as stores do not have a surplus to provide as they once did. Additionally, most food campaigns were organized by corporations and service groups that no longer meet, also in support of social distancing and healthy safety efforts.

A spokesperson for Minnie & # 39; s said her shelves are empty. Without food donations and minimum donations combined with an increase in families served, the outgoing far exceeds the incoming.

The food pantry will remain open, but only as long as the shelves remain full.

Minnie’s Food Pantry is open to serve Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. at 11:30 a.m.

To learn more about our coronavirus coverage in North Texas, click here.