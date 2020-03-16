Museums Offering Virtual Tours, More Options During Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Some of the world's most iconic museums offer their own virtual tours.

They include the Guggenheim in New York City, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, and the Louvre in Paris.

You can visit the different museums if you are one of the millions who work from home this week.

Virtual tours are available on the museum's websites.

