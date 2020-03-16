Movement restrictions grow as governments try to curb coronavirus

Faced with a virus that will not slow down, the world itself moved on Sunday to stop almost entirely.
One after another, countries imposed extraordinary measures as they ran to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Schools were closed and restaurants closed. Quarantines were compulsory and travel very limited.
Austria banned the gatherings of more than five people and imposed heavy fines on those who disobeyed a far-reaching curfew.
Ireland closed its pubs.
And in France, after the government issued a warning to the French to show more discipline: "We have seen too many people in cafes and restaurants," Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said sternly on Saturday night, the message also seemed be gaining strength.
On Sunday, the cafes were abandoned.
In Spain, the streets were emptied on Sunday, a day after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez he ordered all citizens to remain in the interior, with exemptions only for exceptional circumstances.
"Most of the Spanish population wants to overcome this virus as soon as possible," Sánchez said, "so I am convinced that the majority will comply."
Globally, there are almost 150,000 confirmed cases of infection, according to the World Health Organization. More than 5,000 people have died.
Europe, the W.H.O. said, it is the new epicenter of an epidemic that started in China. On Sunday, Italian officials reported that the number of deaths there had increased to 1,809, a 25 percent increase from the previous day and the largest one-day increase seen in any country.
Throughout Europe, squares and stadiums were empty, churches depopulated. Even the Vatican was forced to abandon a long and revered tradition, announcing that its services during the week before Easter, which generally attract tens of thousands of people, will not be open to the public next month.
The restrictions were hardly limited to Europe.
As Americans were warned they may need "In the coming weeks, South Africa declared a national state of disaster, closed schools, closed ports, and banned gatherings of more than 100 people. South African citizens returning from some high-risk countries will be screened and face quarantines.
And China is tightening its rules for international arrivals, requiring that all people who come to Beijng from abroad spend the mandatory 14-day isolation at a quarantine site for which they will have to pay.
In the Philippines, the densely populated capital Manila was closed on Sunday, raising fears about the government's intentions. Authorities tried to assure citizens that the strong presence of the security forces did not herald a return to martial law.
Elsewhere, some governments were taking a less drastic approach, drawing some criticism that they were being less than optimistic.
Although large meetings are suspended in much of the world to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, in Mexico the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government has refused to do the same, saying it does not want to act prematurely.
Last week, a Mexican health official noted that his country was getting ready for a tourism season that coincides with Easter break and spring break.
"Restricting international travel to Mexico is not planned, nor is it being considered," he said.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been criticized for his relatively relaxed attitude to the epidemic. But on Sunday, it seemed that Britain would align itself with the approach of other countries.
Under pressure to impose tighter restrictions, authorities said they would ask Britons over the age of 70 to isolate themselves for up to four months. The government is also expected to ban large gatherings starting next week.
Much of the global focus has remained on Italy, the worst affected country outside of China. Despite strict movement restrictions, Italy still falters.
The highest daily number in China was on February 13, when the country reported 254 new deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
Infected cases in Italy now exceed 24,700, even with the entire country blocked for a week.
In the center of Madrid, the police patrolled the streets, with few cars passing through its main artery, Avenida Castellana. In Barcelona, the Gothic Quarter was empty, and private security prevented anyone from entering the main cathedral.
With governments following their own playbooks, or, at times it seemed, improvising in the face of an assault that virtually no one has ever seen, restrictions on citizens varied widely, even when only a border without barriers separated them.
And many people were still confused about what was still allowed.
In Spain, while bakeries and small supermarkets remained open, considered providers of essential food supplies, some the merchants were not sure where they were standing.
"Is ham a primary need?" asked Pol Aranda, a Spanish ham seller in a gourmet shop in Barcelona. On Sunday, the police ordered him to close.
In Paris, at a bakery near the Place de la Nation, several dozen customers were stuck, oblivious to the rules of social estrangement.
"We can't live without bread here," said Bruno Lanterne, a 55-year-old hairdresser, as he left the bakery, with two baguettes under his arm. "You can't take that away from the French."
France announced on Saturday the closure of all non-essential businesses, including restaurants, bars and cinemas, after a sharp rise in infections. The number of cases there it passed 5,420 on Sunday, with 127 deaths. On Saturday, 300 coronavirus patients were in critical condition, half of them younger than 60.
On Sunday, France's transport minister said the country would also begin to cut down on inter-city air, train and bus service.
LVMH, the French company known for luxury items like Louis Vuitton bags, said on Sunday it would start producing massive amounts of hand sanitizer and give it to French health authorities. The company said in a statement it would use facilities where it produces fragrances under the labels of Christian Dior, Givenchy and Guerlain.
And in the Netherlands, the government announced a shutdown that will last until April 6. Schools and child care facilities will be closed. So will restaurants, cafes, gyms and sports clubs.
As the coronavirus has spread, it has infected not only people but entire societies, leaving them feeling insecure, scared, and fragmented. Modern Europe has long prided itself on erasing borders, but now Europeans have rebuilt them.
They are told to hide and place borders, in effect, between themselves and their fellow citizens, even when real barriers are raised between countries.
Germany will close its borders with Austria, Denmark, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the country's interior minister said Sunday. The move follows that of several other member states of the European Union by restricting freedom of movement across the continent.