Movement restrictions grow as governments try to curb coronavirus

Faced with a virus that will not slow down, the world itself moved on Sunday to stop almost entirely.

One after another, countries imposed extraordinary measures as they ran to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Schools were closed and restaurants closed. Quarantines were compulsory and travel very limited.

Austria banned the gatherings of more than five people and imposed heavy fines on those who disobeyed a far-reaching curfew.

Ireland closed its pubs.

And in France, after the government issued a warning to the French to show more discipline: "We have seen too many people in cafes and restaurants," Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said sternly on Saturday night, the message also seemed be gaining strength.