Modern family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson mourns the loss of this beloved cast member days after the series was filmed.

Only days after Modern Family The cast and crew finished filming in their eleventh and final season, they received some sad news. Beatrice, the French Bulldog who played Stella in the series, suddenly passed away.

According to TMZBeatrice died a week ago, but the cause of death is unclear. Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett) posted a sweet tribute to Beatrice on Twitter over the weekend. He shared a photo of himself with the dog and wrote in the caption: “Rest in peace, sweet Beatrice. We love you so much, "along with a crying emoji.

Rest in peace, sweet Beatriz. We love you so much 😭 https://t.co/kYzkl1m3ye pic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g – Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

Fans may remember that in Season 2, Ed O & # 39; Neill's character Jay Pritchett reluctantly got a dog in the episode "Good Cop Bad Dog,quot;. At first, the puppy caused serious problems because it destroyed everything. However, Jay ended up falling in love with his girl named Stella, and pampered her to the point that he made his wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara) jealous, and then became upset.

Beatrice took on the role of Stella in Season 4, as the dog became a fan favorite over the course of the series. The role was originally played by a dog named Brigitte, but in 2012 the producers secretly replaced her with Beatrice after a fight with Brigitte's owner.

In addition to his role in Modern FamilyBeatrice also appeared in Workaholics Y Kominsky's method, as well as in commercials for Chase Bank and Dunkin 'Donuts. However, his heart was with his television father, Ed O & # 39; Neill, who regularly brought his goodies on set.

On the Animal Agencies website "Good Dog Animals,quot;, which was Beatrice's talent agency, they described her as follows: "You probably know Beatrice as,quot; Stella "from Modern Family. He masters a wide range of behaviors and always seeks to test his skills. He even knows how to skate!

Fans were quick to post sweet messages about Beatrice on social media, and one wrote that they were "devastated,quot; by the news of her passing. Another added that they loved Beatrice, and that she was a "special member of our modern family."

Ad

The end of the series Modern Family will air on Wednesday, April 8 on ABC.



Post views:

0 0