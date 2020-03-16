MLB Should Open Treasure Filled Files To Keep Baseball Alive During Break

Baseball fans, like all sports fans in our pandemic-fueled moment, are hungry for good content to pass the time and fill the void until the live games begin again. A tremendous solution is likely to be found in the content goldmine that populates the MLB files. And we are not just talking about old games.

For decades, MLB produced featured films and various mini-documentaries that were loved by baseball fans. Most of them are not easily found today, other than the occasional smuggling video on YouTube. And while MLB already has plenty of cool stuff on its MLB Vault YouTube page and its recently updated search video archive on MLB.com, there are still plenty of untapped archive possibilities. Classic games, forgotten gems, blooper videos, team documentaries, and most likely just be on a server or warehouse somewhere, and that's no good for anyone.

I have highlighted what I consider to be the most desirable elements below. Note: Some of these things, as you will see, are available on YouTube, from illegitimate sources, but MLB could eliminate that problem by making them available in ascending order.

Episodes of & # 39; This week in baseball & # 39;

It worked in its original and best form from 1977 to 1998 and is considered an all time classic show among baseball fans. He got his follow-up in the days before the highlights were available, and was a date for anyone who loved baseball in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. It is still highly revered among baseball fans, as the mere mention it is an instantaneous source of nostalgia and good feelings. But it's not available anywhere except for random smuggling episodes on YouTube. Older episodes used to air on ESPN Classic, but haven't been shown for a long time. MLB made Season 1 available via on-demand DVD a few years ago, but no more seasons were released, much to the chagrin of older fans.

World Series Official Videos

MLB produces an official World Series video / documentary each year that includes interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. They are available to buy at various locations, but are generally not available to stream anywhere. While it would be nice to have the newer ones, the focus should really be on the World Series movies of the 70s, 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

& # 39; The baseball group & # 39;

This was a syndicated comedy / educational program that lasted five seasons in the 1980s and was hosted by Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench. It featured a cast of kids who would learn baseball tips from MLB players starring guests. The segments were supplemented by standout montages to illustrate the various points. Much nostalgia for the fans who grew up in the 80s.

& # 39; Baseball seasons & # 39;

This MLB Network-produced show highlights individual years in baseball, with interviews and highlights from the era in an hour-long documentary. MLB put an '80s collection on DVD a few years back, but it would be nice to put it all in one place every year.

The old & # 39; Home Run Derby & # 39;

This classic from the 1960s that pitted MLB day stars in home run contests. The greats of all time, including Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays, appeared on the show to see who could be the best diner club. This would be a direct draw for today's biggest baseball fan, but young fans may see it.

& # 39; Baseball in the 80s & # 39;

This was a Sporting News documentary video about baseball during the 1980s. It featured many highlights and interesting stories from the decade. I used to watch it over and over again as a teenager. You can still see it again today.

"It is a long way until October,quot;

Fans love microphone players. Well, this post is full of them. "It's a Long Way to October,quot; was an innovative four-hour Emmy-winning documentary produced by TBS during the 1982 season that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a team of baseball. It has not been fully issued since 1983 and is not available for commercial purchase. After I made a story about this in 2017, a ton of fans wrote to say that they had never heard of it, but would love to see it. The unique nature of the program will appeal to fans of each team.

Old star games

It's usually fun to watch full, classic editions of the MLB All-Star game. But also, it's cool to see a random old Star Game from, say, 1980. Getting to see favorite players and future Hall of Famers at its best is always a treat, and the Star Games are a good way to see all at the same time. MLB already offers some for free on YouTube, but the more high-quality versions we have, the better.

But if full All-Star Games are not an option …

Official All-Star Game Movies

MLB used to produce an official Game of the Stars movie with highlights and behind the scenes stuff. The biggest draw would be the videos from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Classic games

Self-explanatory. Fans will see a good game multiple times, just like they will see a good movie multiple times. MLB offers some on YouTube and through the league app, it would be nice to expand the offerings to include not only "classics,quot; but also some really good games that people have forgotten or just don't talk about. Or maybe just random games where cool things happen: a cycle, a June 1993 party, or any Greg Maddux masterpiece.

Various other productions

MLB made some of these movies every year for decades. They included blooper videos, "best plays," year-end recaps, and the like. They were fun to watch anytime, but they also often served as an ointment to help pass the time during the offseason, something we desperately need now.