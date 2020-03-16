MLB Pushing Season Start Date – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW YORK (AP) – The Major League Baseball delayed opening day until mid-May at the earliest on Monday due to the new coronavirus after the federal government recommended restricting events for more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement after a conference call with executives from all 30 teams.

"The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins," the commissioner's office said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that meetings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed across the country for the next eight weeks.

"We are not going to start on April 9," Rob Manfred tells us when he leaves the conference call. He says he is not going to speculate, but says that the owners still hope to play a full schedule, without knowing how. Limit informal training, do not close camps.

MLB canceled the rest of the spring training program on Thursday and said opening day, which had been scheduled for March 26, was postponed for at least two weeks. Teams and players agree that an additional two to four weeks of spring training will be needed before the regular season begins.

The Major League Baseball Players Association emailed agents Monday saying that for players who went home or to their team's regular-season town it would pay $ 1,100 allocations through April 9 to players. in lists of 40 players as of March 13. That amount would also go to players with minor league contracts in big league spring training who were on the 40-player roster at the end of last season.

The union is also negotiating with MLB about resetting dates for players with opt-out clauses in their deals. The parties are also likely to agree to a freeze on the list.

This year marked the first opening day other than for international games. As things stood, Game 7 of the World Series would have been on October 28, and teams and players could carry the postseason to November.

Any change to the 162-game schedule would require negotiation on a variety of issues, including when and how much players are paid and how much service is credited to them in the big leagues. Length of service determines eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration.

The MLB had not had a massive start delay since 1995, when the season was shortened from 162 games to 144 following a 7 1/2 month player strike that also eliminated the 1994 World Series. Opening day was delayed. April 2-26 and player salaries were reduced by 11.1% because games were lost due to a strike.

After a 32-day lockdown at spring training in 1990, opening day was delayed by a week until April 9, the season was extended by three days to allow each team a full schedule of 162 games.