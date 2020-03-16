Mitt Romney Proposes Giving Every American $ 1,000 to Ease the Financial Burden of the Coronavirus Outbreak

# Roommates, now that most jobs and schools have closed due to the mandatory social distance plans that have been put in place to curb the coronavirus outbreak, many Americans are already feeling the financial strain. In a surprising turn of events, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney has proposed that all Americans receive $ 1,000 to ease the financial burden that many are experiencing.

As @CNN reported, Mitt Romney recently outlined a list of proposals to help Americans overcome the effects of the widespread coronavirus outbreak, and one particular proposal is drawing a lot of attention. Romney has proposed that each American receive $ 1,000 to help them while they are away from work or on limited hours, as a result of the increasing closure nationwide.

Romney explained his intentions this way:

“Every American adult should immediately receive $ 1,000 to help ensure that families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy. Congress took similar steps during the 2001 and 2008 recessions. While paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits expansions are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans who may not quickly navigate the different options. of the government ".

That is not all he is proposing, as Romney is also asking to provide grants to affected small businesses and measures aimed at easing financial burdens for students during this time of economic instability, and also moving forward with actions to strengthen the services of telehealth amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The House and Senate have already taken steps to respond to the outbreak, but have yet to agree on a direct action plan. Earlier this month, Congress approved a multi-million dollar response package, followed by the House of Representatives which approved a second response package negotiated with the Trump administration. That legislation will be approved in the coming days.

