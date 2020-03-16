Mitch Trubisky in trouble as the bears are interested in Teddy Bridgewater, Nick Foles

%MINIFYHTML1f323ff8d5ae4bd74618be5fe2a9e93811% %MINIFYHTML1f323ff8d5ae4bd74618be5fe2a9e93812%

In 2017, the Bears traded in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mitch Trubisky for second overall, ahead of Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Just three seasons later, Chicago may be giving up its first-round quarterback.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, "talks are underway,quot; between free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Bears. Florio adds that this will likely not be a similar situation to that of last year for Bridgewater, where it was signed to be a backup option.

Florio says the contract numbers for the free-agent quarterback "suggest Bridgewater will be installed as the No. 1 option in Chicago."

TO UPDATE: NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Bridgewater is unlikely to land with the Bears.

I didn't expect Teddy Bridgewater to land with him #Bears. Other QB options up for grabs there. – Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020

Bridgewater has had an interesting career; selected in the first round by the Vikings in 2014, he suffered a devastating knee injury during a team practice in 2016. Bridgewater was out that season and played sparingly in 2017. The Vikings rejected the fifth-year option on the Bridgewater contract. , making him a free agent in 2017.

Bridegwater signed with the Jets, but was traded to the Saints before the start of the regular season, where he played sparingly in 2018. He stayed in New Orleans, signed a 1-year contract to play in 2019, and ended up starting a stretch of games while Drew Brees sat injured. Bridgewater started five games, going 5-0 on that stretch.

According to Spotrac, Bridgewater's market value is $ 21.5 million, ranking 16th among all quarterbacks. In other words, that's starting money. If the Bears ended up signing Bridgewater, it would be ridiculous to pay him that kind of money without making him a starter.

There's also the fact that Ryan Pace, the Bears 'general manager, used to work at the Saints' headquarters for 14 years.

Teddy Bridgewater has many allies in the Saints' football operations, including head coach Sean Payton. I have to think that Bears general manager Ryan Pace somehow took advantage of those resources with his old team. – Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 16, 2020

Bear broker Tarik Cohen was broadcasting live on Twitch when he saw the news. He responded at first saying, "I don't know why they think the Bears are going to sign Teddy Bridgewater." He later responded by calling Trubisky his "dog,quot;.

Interest in Nick Foles

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi reports that the Bears have an interest in Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles.

Listening to a Bears source trying to get involved in the Nick Foles exchange. Bears are all over this QB market. – Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 16, 2020

This report not only adds a new name to the quarterback mix, but also duplicates the fact that Chicago is looking for other quarterback options. Whether it's Bridgewater, Foles, or someone else, wait for some kind of new face to come to Chicago to give Trubisky some competition.

Interest in Andy Dalton

Source: #Bears They are focused on acquiring Andy Dalton or Nick Foles, both veteran quarterbacks who have played for Matt Nagy or coaching staff. There is a feeling in the organization that Mitchell Trubisky should be forced to compete for the starting position. – Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 16, 2020

What's next for Mitch Trubisky?

The Bears are likely to stick with Trubisky for this season if they advance with Bridgewater. It would be a reliable backup at an affordable price ($ 9,327,591 cap). He's only under contract until the 2020 season. Chicago has a fifth-year option for 2021 if he wants to exercise it, but that would be a surprising move if he decided to give Bridgewater initial QB money.

Trubisky has been disappointing since taking over as the Bears' starter in 2017. After starting 15 games in 2019, Trubisky only finished five games with more than one touchdown pass, ending with 17 overall on the season. He had more games (7) without touchdown passes.

He would probably land somewhere as a reserve quarterback as a 2021 free agent, but unless he shows something else, a Bridgewater firm could signal the end of Trubisky's initial career.