Five people, including a police officer and a gunman, were killed in a shooting at a service station in the US state of Missouri after the attacker entered and opened fire, police said Monday.

The death also includes three citizens, Police Chief Paul Williams announced Monday. An officer was injured along with another citizen.

Williams said police received reports of "multiple shooting calls throughout the city,quot; on Sunday night. When officers responded, witnesses reported that a vehicle crashed into a Kum & Go gas station and convenience store, and the armed attacker ran in and started shooting at customers and employees, Williams said. The first two officers who arrived were shot.

Other officers pulled the wounded officers out of the store and then entered, where they found three dead citizens. The gunman was also found dead, apparently as a result of a self-inflicted shot, Williams said.

Officer Christopher Walsh died in a hospital, Williams said. He was with the Springfield Police for more than three years, was an Army veteran, and was active in Army reserves. Officer Josiah Overton, whose injuries are not life-threatening, has been with Springfield police for two years, he said.

"Both officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions," said Williams.

The identifications of the other victims have not been released until family members are notified.

Police are still working to determine the motive for the shooting, the chief said.

He said it was too early to comment on the effects the shooting had on his apartment.

"We are still investigating multiple crime scenes and dealing with mourning the loss of one of ours," he said.