Minnesota coronavirus: Twin-city restaurants close, switch to takeout – Up News Info

Restaurants in the Twin Cities are closing, changing their hours and capacity, or switching to take-out food only this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

One of the restaurants that closed Monday in Minneapolis was May Day Cafe. The Powderhorn neighborhood cafeteria says an employee tested positive for the virus.

D’Amico & Sons restaurants in the Twin Cities also close on Monday, except for the location of Edina. An update posted on Facebook says restaurants will be closed until April 12.

Restaurants that switch to take-out this week only include Spoon and Stable and Bellecour from award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen. He posted an emotional video to Instagram on Sunday night, describing the difficulty of making decisions about his business amid the outbreak.

"It really is a terrifying time," he said, adding: "We need to take care of each other, and in an effort to do that, we need to do some pretty crazy things right now."

Kaysen said dinner service at his restaurants, Spoon and Stable, Bellecour and Demmi, will remain closed until further notice. Meanwhile, the Bellecour bakery, located in Wayzata, will remain open. Spoon and Stable and Bellecour will launch a takeout service on Wednesday.

Here's a list of the changes happening at other Twin Cities restaurants: