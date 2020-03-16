Minnesota coronavirus: St. Paul declares state of emergency – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Sunday, the city of St. Paul declared a state of emergency amid growing concerns about COVID-19.

But what does that mean?

It means that in places like Rice Park, where there are usually many events throughout the year, the City will no longer issue permits if the event will have more than 50 people.

It means that public libraries and parks are closed. Como Zoo is also closed.

But there are also actions to help people in a state of emergency. Mayor Melvin Carter has requested that water closures and eviction notices be suspended. Workers' compensation will be awarded to firefighters and first responders who become ill with COVID-19 on the job.

The state of emergency is already in force and will continue until March 27.

Mayor Carter said these steps were not taken lightly, but are critical to health and protecting public safety.