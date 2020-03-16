Minnesota Coronavirus: Seward Community Co-Op Temporarily Closed – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Seward Community Cooperative in Minneapolis announced the immediate closure of its location on Franklin Avenue and Riverside on Sunday due to concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The cooperative says a staff member at its Franklin Avenue store tested positive for COVID-19. In response, they are temporarily closing their store located at 2823 East Franklin Avenue.

For the next 24 hours, a cleaning company will disinfect your store. The cooperative says they will reopen the store once they know there is no risk to the community.

The staff member has reportedly worked very minimal hours in the past two weeks, according to the cooperative. They are working to identify other employees who may have been in "close contact,quot; with the infected person.