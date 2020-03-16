Minnesota coronavirus: Mayor Carter declares local state of emergency – Up News Info

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared a local state of emergency Sunday amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

From March 16 to March 27, all St. Paul public libraries, parks and recreation center facilities, including the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, will be closed to the public.

"We must take bold and immediate steps to address the local impacts of this pandemic," said Carter. "These extraordinary steps are critical to protecting our public health and safety, and are not taken lightly."

According to guidance issued Sunday by the Center for Disease Control, St. Paul will not issue new permits that involve meetings of 50 or more people.

Workers' compensation coverage will be provided to Saint Paul firefighters and police officers who are exposed to or hire COVID-19 on duty.

Mayor Carter asked Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher to suspend all evictions in S.t Paul. These measures follow the March 12 announcement that water cuts will be suspended for 30 days.