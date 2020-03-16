Minnesota Coronavirus: Lunds Limiting 1st Hour Open Daily for High-Risk Buyers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Lunds and Byerlys have announced that, on a daily basis, they only allow older shoppers and those with compromised immune systems access to shop in their first hour of business.

"As the situation around coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, we have taken some additional steps to better meet the needs of our staff and customers," the store chain said in a statement Monday afternoon.

From 7 a.m. at 8 a.m. Every day, stores will only be open to those population groups. The store announced that they would commit to an even deeper cleaning overnight.

"Our intention is to provide an opportunity for those people to be the first to shop after our overnight cleaning and storage so that they have greater access to essential products," the store reported.

Lunds also announced that they have closed their self-service food bars, but will continue to offer takeout deals.

Stores will also join many others to ration the number of high-demand items shoppers can buy, such as hand sanitizer, bottled water, disinfectant wipes, and bathroom tissues.