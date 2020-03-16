Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz says restaurants and bars should close tonight – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and health officials say we must assume that the virus is circulating in our community. They say we should all take precautions now.

Walz spoke early Monday night to the state and issued an executive order for all restaurants to close their food options. Only home deliveries, restaurants and takeaways will be allowed.

Walz also ordered the temporary closure of "places of public accommodation and entertainment." These places include:

Theaters

Museums

Gyms

Community clubs

The closings will take effect on Tuesday, March 16 at 5 p.m. and will last until Friday, March 27.

Meanwhile, health officials are urging older people, and those at higher risk, to stay home and stay away from others.

The state health department says it only has limited testing capacity. People are being told that you don't need to be tested for COVID-19 if you can control your symptoms at home. And they are asking healthy blood donors to continue giving to maintain the state's blood supply.

The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota increased from 35 to 54 today, after evaluating nearly 1,900 patients. More than 20 of those cases are in Hennepin County. The age of these patients varies from 17 to 94.

Three of those people are hospitalized. One is in critical condition.

In addition to staying home when you're sick, we want to remind everyone of the best ways to protect yourself against COVID-19 and your part to help "flatten the curve,quot;: