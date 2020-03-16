Minnesota coronavirus: Governor Walz says recession in the United States now expected, will emphasize MN economy – Up News Info

– Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says the state's economy will be stressed due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and that a recession is expected in the United States.

On Monday, Walz gave an update on the changing economic conditions amid COVID-19. Due to the virus outbreak, Walz said the state's macroeconomic consultant, IHS, took the unusual step of updating its US economic outlook. USA Between scheduled forecast releases.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

%MINIFYHTML7213fdf476b0e70ec64b8afed0baf77013% %MINIFYHTML7213fdf476b0e70ec64b8afed0baf77014%

In its new forecast, IHS now expects a recession in the United States that begins in the second quarter of this year and continues through the end of the year. Recovery is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

%MINIFYHTML7213fdf476b0e70ec64b8afed0baf77015% %MINIFYHTML7213fdf476b0e70ec64b8afed0baf77016%

"This announcement confirms what we suspect: the deteriorating economic conditions caused by COVID-19 will stress Minnesota's economy," said Walz. “Doing the right thing to protect ourselves and each other, social distancing, is difficult for our economy in the short term, but ultimately it will be the right thing for all of us. In these uncertain times, my Administration is working tirelessly to ensure that our state is in the best possible position to resist whatever comes our way. ”

The forecast is expected to evolve in response to incoming economic data and policy responses. The uncertainty is "extraordinarily high,quot; about the size and duration of COVID-19's negative impact on economic growth.

"Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Minnesota's economic fundamentals were strong: unemployment was low and the demand for workers was high," said state economist Dr. Laura Kalambokidis. "We have a diverse industrial base; some of the best known and innovative companies in the world; an effective and resourceful nonprofit sector; and a talented and hard-working workforce. Minnesota's economy is not immune to a recession in the United States, but flattening the curve for COVID-19 infections will help us stand up and get back to work as soon as possible. "

The Minnesota Administration and Budget will release its Quarterly Update on Income and Economics on April 10. State officials say the report will explain changes in the economic outlook for the United States and give updates on Minnesota tax receipts.