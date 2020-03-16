Minnesota coronavirus: Canterbury Park suspends operations in response to coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A popular horse racing track in the southern subway says it has decided to temporarily halt all operations, "on the advice of state and regulatory agencies," in response to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Canterbury Park will suspend all card casino operations, streaming and special events beginning at noon on Monday.

Management says the park's voluntary suspension is in the best interest of the health and safety of its guests and employees.

Some of the Canterbury staff will continue to work remotely while operations are suspended. All regularly scheduled employees will receive two weeks' salary, and will also be allowed to use any paid time off, according to a press release. The park has almost 1,000 employees; 272 of whom work full time, while another 624 are part time.

"We will continue to monitor developments, relying on information and advice from the Minnesota Department of Health and other government resources, and make a decision on the reopening at the appropriate time," said Randy Sampson, Canterbury Park President and CEO. “Our goal is to reopen as quickly as possible. We will post updated information on our website as it becomes available.

In their announcement, park officials made it clear that they are unaware of any COVID-19 reports on the property.

As of now, the Canterbury Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse encounter is still scheduled for this summer.