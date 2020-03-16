Microsoft to hold Office press event on March 30

%MINIFYHTMLef90775c5ccbe49e664a6dbe5e56778011% %MINIFYHTMLef90775c5ccbe49e664a6dbe5e56778012%

Microsoft plans to hold a digital press event on March 30. While the software giant typically holds press events in the spring in New York City, the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic means the company will keep it even online. Microsoft's digital event will begin at 8 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Monday, March 30.

We look forward to learning more about Microsoft's future Office 365 plans, including some new productivity-focused apps and services. This is likely to involve consumer subscriptions for Microsoft 365, under a potential "Life,quot; brand. Microsoft has been working on a "for life,quot; version of Microsoft Teams, which includes features like shipping locations, shared family calendars, and document sharing. Previous rumors have also suggested that the subscription may include a password manager and Office.

However, we don't expect to see new Surface hardware. Microsoft typically updates or announces some Surface hardware during these spring events, but details on a possible Surface Go successor and a Surface Book 3 will not be shared at this digital event.

Microsoft revealed last week that it will host its next Build developers conference online instead of a physical event in Seattle. Microsoft plans to release more about its dual-screen plans in Build this year for both Android and Windows 10X, and we may now hear more about Surface's hardware plans during Build in May.