Microsoft Teams stops working right when Europe logs in to work remotely

Microsoft's chat and communications tool, Microsoft Teams, is across Europe this morning. The outage began just as thousands of workers began registering for the service and trying to work remotely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Microsoft Teams users are currently having trouble signing in to the service and sending messages. "We are investigating messaging-related functionality issues within Microsoft teams," says one Microsoft support Twitter account.

The timing is less than ideal, as many companies are encouraging employees to work remotely and collaborate using services like Microsoft Teams. Even schools are also using tools like Microsoft Teams for remote education, and some schools in the Netherlands direct students to log into the service today for digital questions.

%MINIFYHTML0d1a2372a4f288013cdfcc75504cddc611% %MINIFYHTML0d1a2372a4f288013cdfcc75504cddc612%

This is the second major disruption affecting Microsoft computers this year. The service also stopped working after Microsoft forgot to renew a key SSL security certificate last month. Microsoft finally made Teams work again after three hours of trouble, and apologized for the lack of the expired certificate.