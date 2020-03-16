Microsoft reaches its goal of one billion Windows 10 devices

%MINIFYHTML6c780cacd6633f628517eff549d980e311% %MINIFYHTML6c780cacd6633f628517eff549d980e312%

Microsoft today reveals that one billion active machines are now running Windows 10. "Today we are pleased to announce that more than one billion people have chosen Windows 10 in 200 countries, resulting in more than one billion active devices running Windows 10," says Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of modern life for Microsoft and the device and search group. "We couldn't be more grateful to our customers, partners, and employees for helping us get here."

This number includes PCs, laptops, Xbox One consoles, and HoloLens devices with the latest Microsoft operating system. It means Microsoft has reached its original goal of one billion Windows 10 devices, albeit two years after what it originally expected. Microsoft also reveals that it now has 17.8 million Windows Insider testers.

Microsoft had planned to run Windows 10 on a billion devices within three years of its launch, but the company extended that timeline after Windows Phone failed to challenge iOS and Android. The milestone comes less than five years after the original launch, and less than six months after Microsoft reached 900 million devices in Windows 10.

Windows 10 is now "the only operating system at the heart of more than 80,000 different laptop models and configurations, and 2-in-1 from more than 1,000 different manufacturers," reveals Mehdi.

The new billion figure also comes just a couple of months after support for Windows 7 ended. It's clear that companies' Windows 7 updates have helped Microsoft reach one billion active Windows 10 users, and The company cited these updates for higher Windows performance in its earnings in January. These updates also helped propel the PC market into its first year of growth since 2011 as businesses and consumers search for new machines.