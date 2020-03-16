Microsoft Bing Releases Interactive Map COVID-19 to Provide Pandemic News

Microsoft has released a new interactive map of Bing to provide information on the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The map shows the number of cases by country, broken down by the number of currently active cases, recovered cases, and fatal cases. Meanwhile, in the United States, you can view information state by state. The selection of individual countries or states will provide links to relevant news and videos. Unfortunately, the stories being promoted are not always the most appropriate or useful to understand the current state of the evolving pandemic.

Microsoft says the tool is drawing data from a collection of sources including the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA, The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Wikipedia. The tool itself doesn't say how often their numbers are updated, but at the time of publication we found that the data had been updated in the last hour.

Although the numbers of cases the tool is getting are consistent with those published by WHO, Microsoft's COVID-19 tracker appears to be having trouble displaying relevant news. When we tried to review the news that was relevant to the outbreak in the UK, for example, one of the reports that emerged was about a series of home improvement stores that closed in France and Spain. Even weirder, the main video was an old news segment from January 24 with the title "No confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK yet," despite the tracker listing 1,391 cases across the country.

Meanwhile in the Netherlands, the most recent article on the Dutch map (viewed from the Netherlands) is two weeks old, despite the fact that the country's government made the main decision to close public places, including restaurants and schools , Yesterday.

Microsoft is not the only technology giant seeking to provide information resources in the midst of the pandemic. Google has said it will launch a website "Monday night,quot; with information on the outbreak, including how to prevent its spread and links to local resources. It also provides information about the new coronavirus on its home page, through YouTube and Maps. The company is also launching a limited coronavirus detection website, which is currently only available to people in the California Bay Area, in contrast to the national service that the US government. USA He suggested that he was building on Friday.