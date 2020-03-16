Met Gala 2020 indefinitely postponed amid coronavirus

The biggest fashion night has been put on hold.
According to fashion, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced this afternoon that the Met 2020 Gala has been indefinitely postponed. It was originally scheduled for May 4.
In an internal email sent to Met employees, it was announced that the museum "will remain closed until Saturday, April 4." Also, because the Centers for Disease Control reported that there should be no meetings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, the museum decided that all programs and events until May 15 will be canceled or postponed.
It was previously announced that Emma Stone Y Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event. A-listers would join Hamilton& # 39; s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, Anna Wintour.
In fact, the event would serve as Mery's first Met Gala never. At this time, it is too early to confirm whether the postponement will affect who will host this year's event.
In November 2019, the Wardrobe Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art also revealed Met Gala's 150th annual theme: About Time: Fashion and Duration.
While talking to The New York Times, Curator of the Costume Institute Andrew Bolton explained that the theme was inspired by various Virginia Woolf novels and theories of the French philosopher of the early twentieth century Henri Bergson, who believed that time was more of a constantly evolving current than a series of isolated moments.
Using time as a guide, the exhibition was expected to feature 160 pieces of women's fashion spanning the theme of the past 150 years.
As pop culture fans know, the Met Gala is one of New York's most star-studded events. The biggest names in movies, fashion, sports, music and more come together for a special night celebrating the arts.
Ultimately, the Met Gala is just one of many events that have been postponed or canceled due to the Coronavirus.
Earlier this month, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Kids Choice Awards, and ACM Awards were discontinued. Additionally, the Stagecoach and Coachella music festivals moved to October in Indio, California.
Live Nation has also lobbied the pause on all of their music tours across the country, as many Americans follow official health guidelines and choose social distance.
