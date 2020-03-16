Met Gala 2020 indefinitely postponed amid coronavirus

The biggest fashion night has been put on hold.

According to fashion, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced this afternoon that the Met 2020 Gala has been indefinitely postponed. It was originally scheduled for May 4.

In an internal email sent to Met employees, it was announced that the museum "will remain closed until Saturday, April 4." Also, because the Centers for Disease Control reported that there should be no meetings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, the museum decided that all programs and events until May 15 will be canceled or postponed.

It was previously announced that Emma Stone Y Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event. A-listers would join Hamilton& # 39; s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquière and of course, Anna Wintour.

In fact, the event would serve as Mery's first Met Gala never. At this time, it is too early to confirm whether the postponement will affect who will host this year's event.