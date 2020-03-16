McLaren team member & # 39; recovering well & # 39; of the coronavirus







The McLaren team member who contracted coronavirus is "recovering well,quot; and now shows no symptoms, the Woking team said.

The employee and an additional 14 team members have been quarantined in Melbourne for 14 days after the team withdrew from the Australian GP finally canceled after the coronavirus case was confirmed last Thursday.

In a media update, McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andreas Seidl provided the latest information and praised the handling of the situation by the workforce.

"I am pleased to report that our team member affected with the virus is recovering well and the symptoms have disappeared and our quarantined people are in a good mood," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

"The support they have been receiving from their teammates, our partners, F1 community members and fans around the world has been fantastic and our thanks to all of them."

McLaren immediately withdrew from the Australian event when they learned that the team member had tested positive for coronavirus. The event was later canceled after most teams decided not to continue with the weekend.

Brown added: "I am proud of how the entire team, both in Australia and at the base, handled the situation at a time of real pressure and concern for their colleagues. The focus, calm and professionalism were outstanding throughout the team." . there were leaders stepping up everywhere and that is testimony to our people.

"We had been continually planning scenarios together with the team in the UK, so we knew what our options were in case of multiple outcomes. Andreas and I already agreed that if we had a positive case in the garage, there was only one Like I said before, as a pilot it was the most difficult decision I had to make, but as CEO it was the easiest.Our people come first and Andreas is also very convinced by this.

McLaren bosses Zak Brown (L) and Andreas Seidl have congratulated the team on their smooth handling of the past few days.

"When the news came Thursday night, Andreas and I were having dinner with one of our shareholders. We immediately returned to the team hotel to join the leadership of our race team and while Andreas focused on leading the team, I focused in our board and shareholders, who were absolutely supportive, I must say, while reporting to the other teams, F1 and the FIA. "

Initially, Seidl stayed in Australia to support the team before returning to Europe and said: "I also want to acknowledge our team members who have had to be quarantined in Melbourne at this time. This is not an easy situation. A Special thanks to our race director Andrea Stella and her boys, who volunteered to stay at Down Under for the next 14 days supporting our boys in quarantine.

"When I talk about our team members, I also want to thank our two great drivers, Carlos and Lando, who have obviously been concerned about their teammates. We have to physically keep them away from the rest of the team, although both are fine, but they are in constant communication. "