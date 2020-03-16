Max Verstappen and Lando Norris compete online to make up for F1 failure

Electronic sports to the rescue of Verstappen and Norris!







Max Verstappen and Lando Norris may not have been competing at the Australian GP on Sunday, but two of F1's most popular properties still found a way to get their racing dose.

With the Melbourne race canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, he was eSports to the rescue as Verstappen and Norris battled online.

Red Bull's Verstappen finished 11th in an "All-Star Esports Battle,quot; with a cast of other real racing drivers and professional players.

McLaren's Norris finished sixth in another virtual race, the & # 39; Not the Aus GP & # 39; Organized by Veloce Esports and shown live on Twitch.TV and YouTube.

"I'm more nervous now than when I'm driving the real car!" Norris said as he watched his point of view increase on the Twitch streaming platform.

How Verstappen and Norris got along

The 12-lap star race, organized by Torque Esports and The Race, featured a virtual version of the Nuerburgring, a German track that is no longer on the F1 calendar, and was won by Slovenian Jernej Simoncic.

McLaren Shadow's Kevin Siggy was second with Rudy Van Buren, winner of the inaugural 2017 World Gamers competition and a simulator role award with McLaren, finishing third.

Swedish IndyCar drivers Felix Rosenqvist and American Colton Herta were the top-ranked real-world drivers in seventh and tenth place respectively.

Verstappen won one of three qualifying rounds from pole position, but qualified ninth for the final.

The 22-year-old Dutchman turned in the first corner, dropping to 18th, but then showed off his family passing and aggression skills to get back up despite another turn.

Others who participated in the playoffs included Indianapolis 500 Mile winner Simon Pagenaud and former F1 drivers Juan Pablo Montoya and Rubens Barrichello, as well as their respective sons, and double Formula One sports champion Brendon Leigh.

Veloce's event featured Real Madrid goalkeeper and avid player Thibaut Courtois, as well as former F1 drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutiérrez.

Norris was ranked 19th for his career, but was delighted with his start when he passed the field, including Courtois. The only problem was that this was the formation lap.

When the race started, Norris was surprisingly consistent as he kept control of his McLaren the entire time, choosing his rivals to finish sixth in a race won by Alfa Romeo eSports driver Dani Bereznay.