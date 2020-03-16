Mass restaurants react to Governor Baker's order to finish dinner for 3 weeks

On Sunday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that all bars and restaurants in Massachusetts are due to close on March 17. It also announced a three-week suspension from public and private schools, as well as a ban on gatherings of 25 or more people.

"Regarding restaurants, I am ordering that any restaurant, bar or establishment that offers food or drink does not allow consumption on the premises," said the Massachusetts governor during the press conference on Sunday night. "These establishments can continue to offer takeout and delivery food."

Baker's signed order states that the closings will remain in effect until April 5 "unless they are extended further," and restaurants and bars may reopen on April 6.

He added that the order does not apply to supermarkets or pharmacies.

The news came after a series of announcements over the weekend of restaurants declaring their own closings in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and just hours after Illinois and Ohio ordered the closure of bars and restaurants on 17 of March.

This is how restaurants and chefs are reacting to Baker's announcement.

Chef Michael Scelfo: "This is the leadership we needed." Hopefully this will start a domino across the country for hospitality companies. "

Gracie's Ice Cream: "This is good for all of us, for all of our communities, but it is going to be really bad for the employees of all the affected bars and restaurants."

Chef Will Gilson: ‘Governor Baker, we are the restaurant community in your state, Massachusetts. We make this state and its world-class cities one of the reasons why people dine, travel and live here. "

Mariel: "With a heavy heart, but with a strong belief that this is a necessary decision for our industry, we will close our doors and focus on our collective health, well-being and recovery from this unprecedented challenge."

Pepita Coffee Co.: & # 39; With Governor Baker's announcement about the closure of bars and restaurants, and with the safety of our staff, guests and community in mind, we made the difficult decision to close our cafe and @ lamplighterbrew until further notice. & # 39;

Chef Ken Oringer: "I can't even begin to express how grateful I am for the way each of our teams responded with such harsh news."

This story is unfolding. Check back for updates.

