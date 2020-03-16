Martin Tyler on football postponements and memories of 1962/63 | Football news

Can you answer Martin's complicated claim about Crystal Palace players who have won a Premier League medal?



















Crystal Palace players who have won the Premier League? Martin Tyler raises a new teaser and gives the answer to last week's Merseyside derby question

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler says his frustration at the absence of soccer is reminiscent of the bitter winter of 1962/63, and brings him a question to help him pass the time.

Since Friday the 13th and Sunday were the date he made it for Julius Caesar, the Ides of March, any prophecy from last weekend might have taken some degree of caution.

So, on the calendar, at least the loss of our football was at an appropriate time.

How long, of course, it remains in the hands of the government and its medical advisers, but it was the decision of the soccer authorities to suspend the season and with the high-profile managers and players affected by the coronavirus there is little room for debate.

Saturday I was scheduled to be in Villa Park for Aston Villa's game with Chelsea, but when Sky Sports I retired I still had a shot at the National Football League. When I'm not commenting, I'm a coach at Woking FC.

But at 11 am, just four hours before the start, our home game against Dagenham was also a victim of fear of infection, although several games in the National League continued.

The closure has brought back memories of the bitter winter of 1962/63 when the snow fell on Boxing Day and remained on the ground until the end of February. There was no underfloor heating in those days and with frozen parcels there was a closure at all levels.

The gates of White Hart Lane of Tottenham Hotspur during the winter of 1963 when football stopped

One or two imaginative gardeners went to work with bales of straws and braziers, and occasionally gambled, especially on the old Leicester City site on Filbert Street.

In general, it was as arid as it is today. Very frustrating.

That season lasted until June, but in the back of your mind you knew that a thaw would eventually come. Predicting a restart is much more difficult now and I do not envy decision makers at the highest level.

My desk full of notes and preparation of comments will remain ready to go back to the microphone, but I have the feeling that my part in the spring cleaning of my house cannot be ruled out this year.

We will do our best to keep the trivia line open. As you can see from the top of the page, we have recorded a Tyler & # 39; s Teaser as usual, though not from Goodison Park, breaking the promise I made with the question that was settled at Old Trafford before the Manchester derby.

Take care and stay well.

Martin Tyler