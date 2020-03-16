Many ways to keep children learning as schools close due to coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– With public schools on their normal spring break, extended or closed indefinitely, parents may wonder what they can do to help keep their students focused on learning.

Rena Honea, president of the Alliance AFT, which represents Dallas ISD teachers, sums up what many say.

"In my 40 years of educational experience, I have seen something like what we are experiencing today:" Honea said.

%MINIFYHTMLba29269aae1e1aa7d4f1aecb2485be3311% %MINIFYHTMLba29269aae1e1aa7d4f1aecb2485be3312%

While school buildings will be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, school districts in North Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Garland, Irving, Mesquite, Carroll and Keller, said they will provide online instruction for Grades K through 12 as early as this week or next.

Honea says this can be challenging for elementary and special needs students.

“Many of our students have to have that one-on-one interaction in order to understand, to understand exactly what is being asked of them. In our high schools, that is not so much a problem, ”he said.

Rosalyn Petry, a teacher for 14 years, has spent the past seven years at the Texas Virtual Academy in Hallsville, a public charter school operated by Hallsville ISD in East Texas near Longview.

She says there are a number of educational websites parents can visit for elementary students, including the Khan Academy, Reading A to Z and IXL.com, to name a few to keep them focused on learning.

"It's really amazing all the resources out there and so don't be afraid to dig into Google, fun math stuff for fourth graders, or science experiments for fifth grade in Texas," said Petry.

A concern in Dallas is that not everyone has access to the web.

Dallas ISD sent home with students a list of educational television programs that students can watch.

Educators say that any student, regardless of age, can also read a book for at least 30 minutes, then write about it or discuss it.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources