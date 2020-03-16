Manchester United transfers news and rumors | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa8e3b33d7e6370e6835e986749fae94b11% %MINIFYHTMLa8e3b33d7e6370e6835e986749fae94b12%





%MINIFYHTMLa8e3b33d7e6370e6835e986749fae94b13% %MINIFYHTMLa8e3b33d7e6370e6835e986749fae94b14% Jude Bellingham has a number of suitors

%MINIFYHTMLa8e3b33d7e6370e6835e986749fae94b15% %MINIFYHTMLa8e3b33d7e6370e6835e986749fae94b16%

The latest transfer news and gossip about players linked to Manchester United, and those who could leave the club.

Latest players linked to a move to Man Utd …

Jadon Sancho is in demand

Jude Bellingham – The Birmingham teenager has his pick of some of the best clubs in Europe after Manchester United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich met the Blues starting price, which is believed to amount to £ 15 million and amount to £ 30 million (Daily mirror, March 14); Bellingham has already visited United's training camp at Carrington (Sky Sports, March 10th)

Jadon Sancho – Man Utd believes they are in pole position to get Sancho, although PSG could be their biggest competitor for Borussia Dortmund's man rated £ 130 million (Daily mirror, March 12)

Donny van de Beek Manchester United identified Ajax midfielder Van de Beek as a possible summer signing, although Real Madrid reportedly has an unofficial deal with the Dutch international (Brand, March, 15th)

Leon Bailey – The 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger is a potential alternative target for Jadon Sancho. United has reportedly watched over Bailey since 2016 (Manchester Evening NewsMarch 16)

The latest in players linked to a departure from Man Utd …

Phil Jones – West Ham and Newcastle will battle for the £ 12m qualified defender, who is in disgrace at Old Trafford (Daily mirrorMarch 16)

Man Utd's latest contract talk …

Paul Pogba could stay at Man Utd after being repeatedly linked with an outing

Paul Pogba – Manchester United remains confident that Paul Pogba will extend his stay. Frenchman's current deal expires at the end of next season, but contains an option for a new termDaily mirrorMarch 16)

Dean Henderson – Man Utd wants to give the goalkeeper a new contract worth £ 100,000 a week to keep him out of Chelsea's clutches. Frank Lampard's team reportedly bid £ 50 million, but Sheffield United wants to borrow it for another season (Sun, March, 15th)

Transfer center: follow the latest news with our live blog