Malika Haqq welcomes her first child with ex t.o. Genasis

Khloe Kardashian's model and best friend receives a shower of congratulatory messages from her famous friends after announcing that she has given birth to a baby.

Malika Haqq now she has something else in common with her best friend Khloe Kardashian. The 37-year-old model is now officially a mother after welcoming her first child, a baby, with her ex-boyfriend. OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis.

The new mother visited Instagram on Monday, March 16, to share the good news, revealing that she gave birth to her son, named Ace Flores, two days earlier on March 14. Along with the ad, she shared a photo of her newborn baby's small hand on top of her and OT's.

The comment section of the post is quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from your friends and followers. Malika's twin sister Khadijah Haqq He expressed his love for his nephew, writing: "We love you very much ACE."

Also calling Ace his nephew, an excited Khloe Kardashian He said: "My beautiful and beautiful nephew! Ace, we have been waiting for you." Kim Kardashian He said, "He's perfect! We can't wait to meet him! I love you so much!" Kourtney Kardashian He wrote: "Life is beautiful, I can't wait to smell it." Kendall Jenner added, "Congratulations !!! I love you" while Kylie Jenner He said "I can't wait to meet him!"

Kim Zolciak-Biermann commented on the news: "!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! COM COMORNO COMERCIEDAD DEL MODELOS A BIERMANNERBIERMANN ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Congratulations !!!! Your daughter Brielle Biermann chimed in, "PISCES BABY YEESSS! Congratulations, I love you both now," while Brielle's younger sister Ariana Biermann He added: "Congratulations, my God, beautiful!"

Adrienne Bailon It was another television personality who congratulated the new mother on the birth of her baby and wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS, my heart is very happy for you!" NeNe leaks welcomed Malika "to mommy world", while Ashlee Simpson He said "Awwww congratulations".

Malika announced her pregnancy in late September 2019, but did not reveal the father's identity until February, when she had her baby shower. She and O.T. She had been dating occasionally since 2017, but they are no longer together during her pregnancy.

"Relationships don't always work as we hope, but between love and friendship we have created a baby who will be here very soon. I have been single for the last 8 months but I am not alone," she wrote. along with a photo of them together at their baby shower. She went on to reveal that O.T. He accompanied her to the appointment with all her doctors "and above all, she loved our son together while anticipating his arrival."