Malika Haqq gives birth to her first child

Malika Haqq she is officially a new mom!

The reality star announced that she gave birth to a baby boy named Ace Saturday, March 14.

She shared her newly discovered joy with the world on Monday, writing alongside a photo of her family's hands, "Ace Flores 3.14.2020,quot;

Haqq first announced that she was expecting her first child with her ex-boyfriend. OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis in September 2019, and has been open about how her path to motherhood has changed her for the better.

"The reason I was so excited to know I was pregnant was because I knew my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing I ever wanted but I didn't know what I was going to get, is finally here," Haqq shared with his sister. on his Facebook Watch program Side to side.