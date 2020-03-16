Malika Haqq gives birth to her first child

Malika Haqq she is officially a new mom!
The reality star announced that she gave birth to a baby boy named Ace Saturday, March 14.
She shared her newly discovered joy with the world on Monday, writing alongside a photo of her family's hands, "Ace Flores 3.14.2020,quot;
Haqq first announced that she was expecting her first child with her ex-boyfriend. OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis in September 2019, and has been open about how her path to motherhood has changed her for the better.
"The reason I was so excited to know I was pregnant was because I knew my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing I ever wanted but I didn't know what I was going to get, is finally here," Haqq shared with his sister. on his Facebook Watch program Side to side.
Haqq always wanted to be a mother, but the way forward was not always so clear. Before getting pregnant with her son, she had made the decision to freeze her eggs in preparation for the future.
"Deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift for me on my 35th birthday was pretty fun right now right now because I have eggs in the freezer that I could never use," said Malika. "I made a baby in love and those eggs were not necessary."
Of course, Haqq's famous best friend Khloe Kardashian has been by his side throughout the process. In fact, Kardashian was in charge of offering her best friend a luxurious baby shower, which she accomplished thanks to the celebrity event planner. Mindy Weiss.
Malika was delighted with how the beautiful party turned out. "I will remember this day forever …" Malika said on Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to show my baby how many people love him."
And as her due date approached, the expectant mother shared her plans to become a mother with O.T., whom she parted with in 2019 after two years together.
"Relationships don't always work as we hope, but between love and friendship we have created a baby who will be here very soon," Malika shared with her followers. "I have been single for the past 8 months, but I am not alone. OT and I have seen all the doctors and most of all we love our son together as we anticipate his arrival."
Congratulations on your new bundle of joy!
