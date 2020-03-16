Major League Baseball pushes season start even further back due to coronavirus – Up News Info

Major League Baseball received another major success on Monday when the spread of the coronavirus put the start of the 2020 season on indefinite hold.

MLB announced that it is delaying a possible opening day even further, which means baseball could be on the bench until June.

MLB released a statement on Monday that read:

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. made a conference call with all 30 major league baseball clubs. Following the recently updated recommendations from last night from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting events for more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be delayed according to that guide. "

That means the first possible opening day would be May 11, but that date seems highly unlikely. Manager Bud Black said last week that he anticipates teams will need about three weeks of another "spring training,quot; to prepare pitchers for the regular season.

MLB also said: “(This) will keep fans up to date on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 calendar in the coming days and weeks. The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events, take precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to do the same. MLB extends its best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been affected by the coronavirus. "

This story will be updated