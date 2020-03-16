Madison Prewett reminds us that the bachelor party was a week ago

In Ron Burgundy's famous words: Well, that escalated quickly.

Believe it or not but The Bachelor finale started last monday with everyone talking Madison PrewettThe surprising departure from the ABC dating show. The 23-year-old star decided it was better if he left Peter Weber after feeling that they were not on the same page.

"As much as we want this, I don't know if we can give ourselves what we need," he told the 28-year-old pilot. "We see things differently. We expect such different things. There will always be a level of misunderstanding, and I don't want us to feel like we have to work overtime to love each other."

And a day later, the two fanatical pranks on After the final rose they would figure things out, especially after Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss he decided to suspend his engagement.