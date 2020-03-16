Madison Prewett reminds us that the bachelor party was a week ago

In Ron Burgundy's famous words: Well, that escalated quickly.
Believe it or not but The Bachelor finale started last monday with everyone talking Madison PrewettThe surprising departure from the ABC dating show. The 23-year-old star decided it was better if he left Peter Weber after feeling that they were not on the same page.
"As much as we want this, I don't know if we can give ourselves what we need," he told the 28-year-old pilot. "We see things differently. We expect such different things. There will always be a level of misunderstanding, and I don't want us to feel like we have to work overtime to love each other."
And a day later, the two fanatical pranks on After the final rose they would figure things out, especially after Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss he decided to suspend his engagement.
"I know how we both feel about each other. I think we will take it one step at a time, one day at a time," Peter said, as he sat next to Madison during the special episode. "That's the smartest way to do it. I know I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does, too. But how I feel about you has never changed and I never lost it."
Sadly for Bachelor Nation fans, Peter and Madison decided it was best if they stayed single.
But overall, The Bachelor the end was everything anyone could talk about … until this Monday, that is. With the course Coronavirus Taking the news pandemic, it is easy to see why everyone's priorities have changed.
Even Madison couldn't help but point out that a lot has changed in the past week.
"Well this Monday is a little different …" she cheekily wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of herself. "I also hope that everyone stays safe."
During this time, many celebrities have come together to help those in need.
Ryan Reynolds Y Blake Lively He recently announced that he would donate $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. "Take care of your bodies and hearts," Reynolds shared on social media. "Leave room for joy. Call someone who is isolated and needs connection."
Further, Lady GagaThe cosmetics company, Haus Labs, promised to donate 20 percent of its profits online the previous week to local food banks in Los Angeles and New York.
Other returning celebrities include Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Steph curry Y Ayesha Curry.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have also been spreading positivity. To read some of the messages that celebrities have shared, you can read about it, here.
