Machine Gun Kelly Shoots Eminem Again!

Bradley Lamb
It seems Machine Gun Kelly still wants all of Eminem's smoke, and seems to see it again in a new song, titled "Bullets With Names,quot; featuring Young Thug, Lil Duke, and RJMrLA.

On the track, MGK raps:

"Look, I have a bullet with someone's name / I get up on them, I don't need to aim / I was killed by a GOAT to get my jacket stained / I am cleaning my nose like I have something cocaine in it / He took out his coffin and ate a plate on him / I called his bitch, I showed him my cock, I let her lie down on it. "

