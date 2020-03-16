Machine Gun Kelly Shoots Eminem Again!

It seems Machine Gun Kelly still wants all of Eminem's smoke, and seems to see it again in a new song, titled "Bullets With Names,quot; featuring Young Thug, Lil Duke, and RJMrLA.

On the track, MGK raps:

"Look, I have a bullet with someone's name / I get up on them, I don't need to aim / I was killed by a GOAT to get my jacket stained / I am cleaning my nose like I have something cocaine in it / He took out his coffin and ate a plate on him / I called his bitch, I showed him my cock, I let her lie down on it. "

The answer was most likely in response to an Em jab from his motif album, Music To Be Murdered By.

"But when they ask me if the war ended with MGK? Of course I did / I cleaned him from his deadly sins, I am God and the Lord forgives even the devil worshipers / I keep going but you know that your scruples are gone when you are born with Lucifer's horns, "Em rapped on,quot; Unacocomodating ".

Who was harder?